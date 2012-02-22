UPDATE 1-Aaron's names Ronald Allen CEO

Feb 22 Aaron's Inc said interim Chief Executive Ronald Allen will take over permanently at the helm of the furniture and appliance rental company.

Allen, who served as the chief executive of Delta Air Lines from 1987 to 1997, took over as Aaron's CEO late last year on an interim basis after former CEO Robert Loudermilk resigned due to health reasons. Allen has been a member of the company's board since 1997.

Shares of Atlanta-based Aaron's closed at $27.97 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.