UPDATE 1-Aastra Technologies profit up on lower costs

April 18 Business communications company Aastra Technologies Ltd posted a jump in quarterly profit on lower research and development costs.

January-March profit rose to C$2 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, from C$200,000, or 1 Canadian cent per share, last year.

Sales fell 9.5 percent to C$147.3 million, the company said in a statement.

R&D costs fell 14 percent to C$14.9 million.

Aastra's shares, which have risen more than a third in the past three months, closed at C$21.70 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.