UPDATE 2-Abacus Federal Savings Bank indicted for mortgage fraud

* Bank accused of selling fraudulent mortgages to Fannie Mae
* Sold $1 billion of mortgages between 2005 and 2010
* Most loans have not defaulted
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, May 31 Abacus Federal Savings Bank,
which caters to Chinese immigrants in New York and other
communities, has been charged with selling hundreds of millions
of dollars worth of fraudulent mortgages to Fannie Mae.
The bank's managers and employees schemed to falsify loan
applications so that borrowers would qualify for mortgages,
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said on Thursday. It
then sold those mortgages to Fannie Mae, Vance said.
Nineteen employees of the bank also were charged in the
case, eight of whom have pleaded guilty. Those charged include
Yiu Wah Wong, the bank's chief credit officer, who reported to
the bank's chief executive, and loan origination supervisor Wai
Hung "Raymond" Tam.
The charges include grand larceny, conspiracy, residential
mortgage fraud and falsifying business records.
Abacus said in a statement it was "disappointed" New York
prosecutors decided to indict the bank. The bank uncovered the
irregularities more than two years ago, conducted an internal
investigation and reported the results to authorities, the
statement said.
"There is no evidence that any senior executive at the bank
engaged in illegal behavior," the statement said. "Moreover, the
only victim in this matter is the bank itself. Neither Fannie
Mae nor the borrowers were ever harmed."
The bank said its loan default rate is one of the lowest in
the country: Less than one-half of 1 percent compared to the
current national average of more than 5 percent.
Widespread mortgage fraud led to the financial crisis in
2008. Law enforcement authorities have been criticized for their
failure to bring criminal charges against major banks for the
roles they played in causing the crisis.
Unlike the widespread defaults that led to foreclosures
during the crisis, most of the loans Abacus originated have not
defaulted, prosecutors said.
"The irony of this case is the majority of the loans
originated by Abacus have continued to perform, which means the
monthly mortgage payments are being made by the borrowers,"
Vance said at a news conference in New York.
The scheme resulted in the sale of hundreds of millions of
dollars worth of fraudulent loans to Fannie Mae between 2005 and
the first quarter of 2010, Vance said.
The defective loans falsely represented details regarding
credit-worthiness, employment status and income, and the source
of down payments, Vance said.
"These alleged actions in this case are egregious," said
Steve Linick, inspector general of the Federal Housing Finance
Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae. "Poor quality loans are at
greater risk of default."
Some of the fraudulent Abacus loans also were securitized
into mortgage-backed securities and sold to investors,
authorities said.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, another government-sponsored
enterprise, guarantee or own residential mortgages in the United
States.
Abacus was founded in 1984 by business leaders in New
York's Chinese community, according to its website. It has
branches in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
In its statement Thursday, the bank said it is
well-capitalized and strong and assured customers that its
deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation (FDIC).
In 2003, depositors at Abacus caused a "run on the bank" by
rushing to take out money after news that a former branch
manager had been fired for allegedly embezzling money.
The last time the Manhattan District Attorney's office
indicted a bank was the Bank of Credit and Commerce
International (BCCI) in 1991.