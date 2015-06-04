Abacus bank acquitted of all charges in N.Y. mortgage fraud trial

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
NEW YORK, June 4 Abacus Federal Savings Bank , which caters to the Chinese-American community in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, was found not guilty on Thursday of all charges related to the sale of allegedly fraudulent mortgages to Fannie Mae, prosecutors and defense counsel said.
A jury in New York state court in Manhattan acquitted the bank of mortgage fraud and falsifying business records after a three-month trial.
A day earlier, the jury acquitted the bank of conspiracy and grand larceny charges. It also found two executives at the bank not guilty of some 80 counts each.
Abacus is believed to be the only bank to face a criminal trial in the United States on charges of mortgage fraud in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
Unlike other banks, however, Abacus's loans did not have a high default rate. Its loans are still performing, with monthly mortgage payments being made by borrowers. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures