UPDATE 3-ABB hires ex-Siemens man to lead automation division

ZURICH, June 13 Switzerland's ABB Ltd
has hired a former Siemens executive to run a
division that makes robots, motors and generators and whose
profit margins have shrunk for five straight quarters amid
sluggish demand for its products.
ABB named Sami Atiya as head of the Discrete Automation and
Motion Division and moved its former boss Pekka Tiitinen to head
the country's operations in his native Finland, the engineering
company said in a statement on Monday.
Atiya worked at Germany's Siemens for 18 years and had run
its Mobility and Logistics division since 2011 before leaving
the company last December.
The automation unit which Atiya will lead has seen its
operating margin on earnings before interest, taxes and
amortisation decline to about 13 percent from more than 18
percent as demand for its motors and drives slumped and as U.S.
and Chinese customers ordered fewer robotic products.
ABB says the division makes motors, generators, drives,
power electronics and robotics which provide power, motion and
control for a wide range of automation applications, including
for wind generators and increasingly solar power.
Sustained low oil and gas prices have particularly hurt
demand for automation solutions. Tiitinen has responded with a
wave of job cuts, including at factories in Finland.
A margin turnaround will hinge on a recovery in energy
customers' businesses, analysts said.
"They have been reducing production capacity for more than
half a year, but an increase in volume is likely to take longer,
given that so much of the division's business is related to
process industries such as oil and gas," said Richard Frei, a
Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst.
The shares fell 1.9 percent to 19.67 francs at 1015 GMT,
their lowest level since April and trimming ABB's gain on the
exchange in Zurich this year to 9.6 percent.
ABB highlighted Atiya's experience in restructuring as well
as a doctorate in robotics, sensors and data processing as key
reasons for his hiring.
"Sami Atiya has tremendous experience in leading industrial
portfolios across a wide range of markets and geographies as
well as a proven track record of delivering strong results in
growth, restructuring and integration situations," the company
said.
