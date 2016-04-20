Three shareholder advisory firms oppose ABB board candidate Curado

| ZURICH, April 20
ZURICH, April 20 Three shareholder advisory
firms oppose plans by ABB to appoint Frederico Fleury
Curado to its board, saying his existing positions at listed
companies would leave him too little time to devote to the Swiss
engineer.
Curado, chief executive officer at Brazilian planemaker
Embraer, has been nominated to join ABB's board at
its annual general meeting on Thursday.
ABB said it was committed to Curado as a candidate.
The 54-year-old Brazilian is already on the boards of
U.S.-listed offshore oil driller Transocean and Iochpe Maxion, a
Brazil-based automobile industry supplier.
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), Ethos and Glass
Lewis, which provide corporate governance research and proxy
voting services to institutional investors, all say Curado would
be stretched too thin if he joins ABB's board, according to
recommendations obtained by Reuters.
"He is the chief executive of a publicly listed company and
would hold an excessive number of outside board directorships as
a result of his election to the ABB board," ISS, the largest
proxy adviser, wrote in its recommendation to shareholders.
ABB reported on Tuesday that first-quarter net profit fell
11 percent to $500 million.
ABB said Curado was "committed to ABB" and had pledged to
reduce his workload at other companies to ensure he has enough
time to devote to the Swiss maker of transformers, power cables
and factory robots.
ABB said Curado's background in the aviation industry and
focus on manufacturing processes, in addition to his origins in
Latin America where ABB is seeking to expand, made him an ideal
candidate.
A previous Brazilian national on ABB's board, banker-turned
-mining executive Roger Agnelli, died in March in a plane crash
with his wife, two children and three others.
