2014年 12月 3日

BRIEF-ABB wins power orders worth $55 million in India

Dec 3 ABB Ltd :

* Says wins power orders worth $55 million to strengthen electricity network in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
