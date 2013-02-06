版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-ABB wins $260 million power order to upgrade U.S. HVDC link

ZURICH Feb 6 ABB Ltd : * Wins $260 million power order to upgrade hvdc link in the U.S.

