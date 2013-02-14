版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 16:01 BJT

BRIEF-ABB shares open up 2.7 pct after FY results

ZURICH Feb 14 ABB Ltd : * Shares open up 2.7 percent after FY results

