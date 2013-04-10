版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 10日 星期三 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-ABB wins $150 Mln order for transmission link

ZURICH, April 10 ABB Ltd : * Wins $150 million power order for world's highest capacity transmission link
