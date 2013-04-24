版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 24日 星期三

BRIEF-ABB shares up 2.6 percent

ZURICH, April 24 ABB Ltd : * Shares up 2.6 percent after reports Q1 results
