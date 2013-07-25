BRIEF-ABB indicated 2 percent lower after Q2 earnings

European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, July 25 ABB Ltd : * Shares indicated 2 percent lower after Q2 earnings
ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, April 10 Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.