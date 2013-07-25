版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 14:02 BJT

BRIEF-ABB indicated 2 percent lower after Q2 earnings

ZURICH, July 25 ABB Ltd : * Shares indicated 2 percent lower after Q2 earnings
