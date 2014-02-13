版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-ABB seen down 1.8 pct in premarket trade

ZURICH Feb 13 ABB Ltd : * Indicated down 1.8 percent- premarket indication
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐