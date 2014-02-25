版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 25日

BRIEF-ABB wins power orders worth $160 million in Kuwait

ZURICH Feb 25 ABB Ltd : * Wins power orders worth $160 million in kuwait
