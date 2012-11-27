版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-ABB wins power order in China topping $100 million

ZURICH Nov 27 ABB Ltd : * Wins power transformers order in China worth over $100 million

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐