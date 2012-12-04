版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 18:04 BJT

BRIEF-ABB wins $225 mln solar power orders in South Africa

ZURICH Dec 4 ABB: * ABB wins solar power orders worth $225 million to boost South Africa's renewable program

