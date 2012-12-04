BRIEF-ABB wins $225 mln solar power orders in South Africa

MOVES-Credit Suisse, ESM, Perella Weinberg, Brit Ltd
March 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ZURICH Dec 4 ABB: * ABB wins solar power orders worth $225 million to boost South Africa's renewable program
March 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Basic resources, defence stocks also in demand (Adds details, closing prices)
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)