Henkel boss is possible candidate for ABB CEO - report

ZURICH May 30 Switzerland's ABB will
name a chief executive by mid-June, with the head of one of its
automation units and the boss of German consumer goods group
Henkel the front runners, a Swiss magazine reported.
The Zurich-based industrial goods group is searching for a
new CEO after Joe Hogan announced unexpectedly last month that
he planned to quit the company for private reasons.
Without citing sources, Swiss weekly business magazine
Bilanz said ABB had narrowed its list of candidates down to
Ulrich Spiesshofer, who heads its Discrete Automation and Motion
(DAM) division and Kasper Rorsted, chief executive of Henkel.
A spokesman for ABB declined to comment. Henkel did not
immediately comment.
Bilanz said ABB Chairman Hubertus von Gruenberg was leading
the search supported by Hans Ulrich Maerki, chair of the
governance and nominations committee, and would take a decision
by mid-June.
Spiesshofer, a German national, joined ABB in 2005 as head
of corporate development and has led its DAM division, which
makes industrial robots, since 2010.
Rorsted, a Dane, has been CEO of Henkel since 2008.
ABB is banking on a global push to increase energy
efficiency to drive demand for its products and has splashed out
on acquisitions under Hogan to position itself for growth. But
it has been hampered by the sluggish global economy in recent
quarters and is pushing through cost-saving measures.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)