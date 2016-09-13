Cevian says ABB Power Grid spin-off would up value of shareholders' investment

ZURICH, Sept 13 ABB spinning off its Power Grids unit into a separate business with its own listing would increase the value of shareholder's investment by more than 60 percent, a spokesman for activist shareholder Cevian Capital said on Tuesday.

"ABB should spin off and separately list its Power Grids division, which would create two great companies that would grow and thrive in the long term," a spokesman for Cevian said.

The two companies would have shares with a combined of "at least 35 Swiss francs," the spokesman added.

Zurich-based ABB is due to give an update on its review of its Power Grids business next month. ABB's shares closed Monday at 21.61 francs on the Swiss stock exchange. (Reporting by John Revill and Oliver Hirt)