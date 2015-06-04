ABB says activist investor Cevian holds more than 3 pct of shares

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH, June 4 ABB said on Thursday Cevian Capital, an activist investor, holds more than 3 percent of the Swiss technology firm's shares.
"We welcome Cevian Capital II GP Limited investment in ABB and, as with all shareholders, appreciate the engagement and input," Zurich-based ABB said in a statement on its website.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart)
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.