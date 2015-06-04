版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 4日 星期四 20:47 BJT

ABB says activist investor Cevian holds more than 3 pct of shares

ZURICH, June 4 ABB said on Thursday Cevian Capital, an activist investor, holds more than 3 percent of the Swiss technology firm's shares.

"We welcome Cevian Capital II GP Limited investment in ABB and, as with all shareholders, appreciate the engagement and input," Zurich-based ABB said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Katharina Bart)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐