Cevian says ABB needs to 'hurry up' push to simplify - paper

ZURICH, Sept 29 ABB Chief Executive
Ulrich Spiesshofer needs to speed up his streamlining efforts at
the Swiss engineering group, a director of ABB's second-largest
investor told a Swiss business newspaper.
"When it comes to boosting efficiency and agility as well as
the simplification of the business units, ABB management needs
to hurry up," Lars Foerberg, managing partner of Cevian Capital,
told Finanz und Wirtschaft, according to an interview published
on the paper's website on Tuesday.
ABB revealed in June that Cevian had taken a stake of more
than 3 percent. The activist investor has since increased it to
about 5.2 percent.
Foerberg said Cevian agrees with ABB's decision to combine
its Power Systems and Power Products into a new division, Power
Grids, which will be subjected to a strategic review over the
coming year before ABB decides what to do with it.
ABB CEO Spiesshofer has said all options are on the table,
including a sale of Power Grids. UBS analysts estimated the
business may be worth $10 billion.
"To start with, there needs to be an impartial, fact-based
analysis of the division," Foerberg told the paper. "As far as I
can tell, that's what ABB is doing."
He said the possible sale suggested the division had few
synergies with the rest of ABB's business.
Cevian, which has also bought stakes in German steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp AG and Swedish truckmaker Volvo
, generally invests in companies in which it sees the
potential to double the value of its investment within three to
seven years.
(Reporting by John Miller. Editing by Jane Merriman)