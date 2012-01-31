ABB CFO open to more U.S. deals - paper

* CFO says ABB still under-represented in the US
ZURICH, Jan 31 Swiss engineering group ABB
wants to expand further in the United States and grow
its automation business via more acquisitions, its finance chief
was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
The comments follow the Zurich-based firm's announcement on
Monday that it is to buy U.S. electrical components maker Thomas
& Betts for $3.9 billion.
Under Chief Executive Joe Hogan, ABB has used its war chest
to boost its presence in North America, buying industrial motor
firm Baldor Electric for $4.2 billion in 2010 and spending more
than $1 billion on U.S. software firm Ventyx.
ABB was open to more deals, Chief Financial Officer Michel
Demare told the Boersen Zeitung newspaper on Tuesday.
"In the USA we're still partially under-represented,
especially in automation we need to expand parts of our business
via acquisitions to get market access for some of our products,"
he said. "On the technology side we want to sell more products
to the oil and gas industry."
The automation business makes products like industrial
robots.
When asked how much pressure ABB was willing to put on its
balance sheet to make acquisitions, Demare declined to give a
precise sum.
He noted ABB had large credit lines outstanding with banks
because of its large industrial projects world wide.
"Therefore we definitely want to keep an investment grade
rating," he said, adding that net debts should not exceed an
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) multiple of 1.5.
Gearing -- the ratio of total debt to equity capital --
should be kept below 40 percent, he also said.