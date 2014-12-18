ABB nominates Peter Voser as chairman to succeed Hubertus von Gruenberg

ZURICH Dec 18 Swiss engineer ABB said
on Thursday its board of directors had nominated Peter Voser to
succeed Hubertus von Gruenberg as its chairman, who has decided
not to stand for re-election at its annual shareholder meeting
next year.
"I am honored to be nominated as chairman of the board and
look forward to working with ABB's CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer, his
executive team and the board of directors to drive accelerated
sustainable value creation through the implementation of the
recently announced Next Level strategy," Voser said in a
statement.
Voser, a Swiss citizen and not currently on the ABB board,
was chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell from 2009 to
2013. Between 2002 and 2004 he was ABB's chief financial
officer.
Michael Treschow, chairman of the governance and nomination
committee, has also decided not to stand for re-election to
ABB's board at its annual general meeting on April 30, the
company said.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)