ABB wins $30 mln Congo order for power link upgrade

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
ZURICH May 4 ABB has won a $30 million order to upgrade a electricity transmission link in the Democratic Republic of Congo, part of the Swiss engineering company's push into Africa, it said on Thursday.
ABB will carry out the partial upgrade of the Inga-Kolwezi high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission link that transmits power from the Inga hydropower station on the Congo River to the mining district of Katanga in the southeast of the country.
The 1,700-km connection was built by ABB in 1982 and was at the time the world's longest transmission line. The refurbishment will almost double the line's power transmission capacity and improve reliability, ABB said.
Africa has been identified by ABB, which also makes industrial automation products, as one of its main drivers of growth. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling