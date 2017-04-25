UPDATE 1-ABB, IBM team up on industrial artificial intelligence

(Adds details and background)
ZURICH, April 25 ABB has sealed a
collaboration agreement with International Business Machines
Corp, the Swiss engineering company said on Tuesday, the
latest step in its efforts to ramp up its presence in digital
technology and the internet of things.
In a joint statement ABB said it would combine its digital
offering, which gathers information from machinery, with IBM's
expertise in artificial intelligence featured in its Watson data
analytics software. The two companies will jointly develop and
sell new products.
"This powerful combination marks truly the next level of
industrial technology, moving beyond current connected systems
that simply gather data, to industrial operations and machines
that use data to sense, analyse, optimise and take actions that
drive greater uptime, speed and yield for industrial customers,"
ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said in a statement.
For example, instead of manual machinery inspections, ABB
and IBM intend to use Watson's artificial intelligence to help
find defects via real-time images collected by an ABB system,
and then analysed using IBM Watson.
ABB has identified digital technology – where machinery
communicates with control centres to increase productivity and
reduce downtime – as a driver of growth. It now gets around 55
percent of sales from products that are digitally enabled.
As part of the drive, the company last year signed a
strategic partnership with Microsoft Corp to roll out
digital products for customers in the robotics, marine and
ports, electric vehicles and renewable energy sectors.
To spearhead its strategy, it appointed former Cisco
executive Guido Jouret as its first chief digital
officer last year. {nL8N1BH09N]
