版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 22日 星期三 16:38 BJT

BRIEF-ABB CEO says expects power systems to also break even in Q4

ZURICH, Oct 22 (Reuters) -

* ABB CEO says aiming for power systems division to also break even in Q4. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐