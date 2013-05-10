版本:
ABB Chief Hogan to stand down for private reasons

ZURICH May 10 ABB Chief Executive Joe Hogan is to leave the company for private reasons, the company said on Friday, adding that the CEO's departure date has not yet been decided, and that a successor will be named in due course.

Hogan joined the Swiss industrial group as CEO in September 2008, and has invested some $20 billion to strengthen the company since then, including the major acquisitions of U.S. groups Baldor and Thomas & Betts and more recently, solar energy company Power One.

"This has been a difficult decision as I leave behind a strong and talented Executive Committee and a cohesive Board whose support I could always count on," Hogan said in a statement. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
