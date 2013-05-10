ABB Chief Hogan to stand down for private reasons

ZURICH May 10 ABB Chief Executive Joe
Hogan is to leave the company for private reasons, the company
said on Friday, adding that the CEO's departure date has not yet
been decided, and that a successor will be named in due course.
Hogan joined the Swiss industrial group as CEO in September
2008, and has invested some $20 billion to strengthen the
company since then, including the major acquisitions of U.S.
groups Baldor and Thomas & Betts and more recently, solar energy
company Power One.
"This has been a difficult decision as I leave behind a
strong and talented Executive Committee and a cohesive Board
whose support I could always count on," Hogan said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)