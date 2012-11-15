ABB names new finance chief

European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH Nov 15 Engineering firm ABB on Thursday appointed veteran employee Eric Elzvik as its new chief financial officer, filling a vacancy left by the outgoing Michel Demare.
Elzvik, 52, is currently in charge of finances at ABB's discrete automation and motion unit. He joined the firm in 1984 and has worked in Sweden, Singapore and Switzerland.
It was announced last month that Michel Demare was leaving to become chairman at agrochemicals company Syngenta.
