ABB says chief technology officer to leave

European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH May 13 ABB, the world's biggest supplier of industrial motors and power grids, said its chief technology officer had decided to leave the company for family reasons.
The Swiss company said Prith Banerjee, who joined ABB in 2012, would be leaving the firm in the next few weeks and that a successor would be named in due course.
"Prith has brought new momentum to ABB's research and development activity," said Chief Executive Joe Hogan. "I regret Prith's decision to leave the company. I'd like to thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future."
Banerjee is the third top executive to quit the firm in recent months. Last Friday ABB said Hogan would be standing down as CEO for private reasons, while ABB also changed chief financial officer just three months ago.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
MILAN, April 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, April 10 Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.