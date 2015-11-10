Investor AB raises stake in ABB to more than 10 pct

ZURICH Nov 10 ABB's biggest shareholder Investor AB raised its stake to 10.03 percent, according to a regulatory filing, continuing a pattern of steadily increasing its holding in the Swiss engineering group.

Sweden's Investor AB had 9.5 percent in ABB on Sept. 30. The shares have fallen nearly 11 percent this year, and were down around 0.1 percent at 19 francs at 1337 GMT valuing Investor AB's stake at about 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.38 billion).

Investor AB held 10 percent of ABB in 2003 and 2004, before cutting it to 7.2 percent by 2007.

Since then the investment vehicle of Sweden's Wallenberg family has increased its ABB holdings and now owns nearly double the 5.16 percent stake of Sweden's Cevian Capital, ABB's second-biggest shareholder.

While activist Cevian has said ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer needs to speed up his efforts to boost the company's efficiency, Investor AB has said little publicly.

Investor AB did not immediately return a phone call on Tuesday seeking comment. ABB said it was pleased its largest shareholder had added to its holding.

"We welcome Investor AB's continued commitment to ABB," ABB said. "We appreciate their continued engagement and input."

Investor AB's Jacob Wallenberg has a seat on ABB's board. Cevian has no board seat. ($1 = 1.0042 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Susan Thomas)