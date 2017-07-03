FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB buys German communications business to boost Power Grids
2017年7月3日 / 上午9点23分 / 1 天前

ABB buys German communications business to boost Power Grids

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - Electrical products maker ABB said on Monday it had bought a communications networks business from Germany's Keymile for an undisclosed price to beef up its Power Grids division that investors had once demanded be sold.

The acquisition of Keymile's communication networks unit, whose 120 employees make equipment and software that helps keep tabs on sprawling electrical grids, is seen closing in the third quarter, Zurich-based ABB said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller)

