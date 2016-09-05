ABB appoints Guido Jouret as its first chief digital officer

ZURICH, Sept 5 ABB said on Monday it
was appointing Guido Jouret as its first chief digital officer,
a move designed to ramp up the power and automation company's
efforts in digital technology and the internet of things.
Jouret will lead the next level of development and
deployment of ABB's digital solutions for customers globally and
across all businesses, Zurich-based ABB said in a statement.
Digital technology is becoming increasingly important to
ABB, with roughly half of its annual sales being for products
that are digitally enabled. Jouret will report directly to ABB
Chief Executive Ulrich Spiessshofer when he takes up his role
effective Oct. 1.
Jouret, a U.S and Belgian citizen has been chief technical
officer at Nokia Technologies since April 2015, and had also
worked at Cisco as General Manager of the Internet of Things
division, which aims to connect billions of devices to the
internet across a wide range of industries.
(Reporting by John Revill)