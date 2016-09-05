UPDATE 1-ABB names Nokia exec Jouret first chief digital officer

(Adds quotes and background)
ZURICH, Sept 5 ABB has appointed Guido
Jouret as its first chief digital officer, a move designed to
ramp up the Swiss power and automation company's efforts in
digital technology and the internet of things.
Jouret will lead development and deployment of digital
solutions for customers globally and across all businesses, ABB
said in a statement on Monday.
Digital technology is becoming increasingly important to
ABB, with roughly half of its annual sales from products that
are digitally enabled. Jouret will report to Chief Executive
Ulrich Spiesshofer when he takes up his role on Oct. 1.
Jouret, a U.S and Belgian citizen, has been chief technical
officer at Nokia Technologies since April 2015. He
had also worked at Cisco as general manager of the
Internet of Things division, which aims to connect billions of
devices to the internet across a wide range of industries.
His digitalisation experience spans companies in utilities,
industry and transport and infrastructure, ABB said.
"Guido Jouret is a proven leader in the digital revolution,
with a solid track record in creating and growing new businesses
as well as in the digital transformation of mature businesses,"
Spiesshofer said in a statement.
(Reporting by John Revilll Editing by Michael Shields)