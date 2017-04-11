版本:
2017年 4月 11日 星期二

ABB names heads of AMEA, Europe regions

ZURICH, April 11 Swiss power and automation group ABB on Tuesday named China managing director Chun-Yuan Gu president of its AMEA region and appointed Frank Duggan president of its Europe region.

Gu takes over from Duggan, who succeeds Bernhard Jucker, whose retirement was announced earlier. As members of the ABB executive committee, both will report to Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer.

The appointments of both ABB veterans take effect on July 1, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Stephen Coates)
