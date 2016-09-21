ABB sells Power Grid's cable business to NKT in 836 mln euro deal

ZURICH, Sept 21 Swiss power and automation group
ABB is selling its high-voltage cable business to NKT
Cables in a deal with an enterprise value of 836
million euros ($930 million), part of a strategic review of its
Power Grids division.
"This transaction will simplify and focus the Power Grids
portfolio," ABB Power Grids division head Claudio Facchin said
in a statement on Wednesday.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of
2017 subject to regulatory approval and fulfilment of closing
conditions.
ABB's cable system business had adjusted standalone revenues
of $524 million in 2015 and employs around 900 people, while NKT
Cables employs around 3,200 and had revenues of 1.2 billion
euros in 2015, the Swiss company said.
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
