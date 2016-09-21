UPDATE 1-ABB sells Power Grid's cable business to NKT in $932 mln deal

(Adds detail, context, analyst, Cevian reaction)
By John Revill
ZURICH, Sept 21 ABB is selling its
high-voltage cabling business to NKT Cables in a deal
worth 836 million euros ($932 million), the first fruit of the
Swiss power and automation company's review of its massive Power
Grids division.
Analysts interpreted the deal as a signal ABB was more
likely to keep Power Grids when it gives an update on Oct. 4.
High-voltage cables is part of Power Grids, the $11.6
billion business which some of ABB's largest investors want to
separate and spin off into a separate company.
ABB is trying to simplify its business amid shareholder
criticism that its performance has suffered because it is too
complex.
The sale of the cabling business to Denmark's NKT for an
enterprise value of 836 million euro was part of its active
portfolio management, ABB said.
Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer has been trimming
underperforming businesses, raising nearly $2 billion in
proceeds since he took over three years ago.
"This transaction will simplify and focus the Power Grids
portfolio," Power Grids division head Claudio Facchin said in a
statement on Wednesday.
ABB described the cable business, which had sales of $524
million last year, as a niche business which has improved its
performance in recent years.
"This could be interpreted that ABB is going to keep Power
Grids because the cabling business is capital intensive,
volatile, and not optimally scaled," said Richard Frei, an
analyst at Zuercher Kantonalbank.
"Getting rid of it makes Power Grids a stronger, more
focused, and simpler business, which could be used as an
argument to keep it."
Still, pressure from Cevian Capital, an activist investor
with a 6.2 percent stake, is likely to remain.
"It seems to be a sensible and sound structural deal," said
Cevian's co-founder and managing partner, Christer Gardell.
"But it doesn't change the big issue at all. We still think
that Power Grids should be separated and listed by distributing
the shares to ABB's shareholders."
High-voltage cables transmit large amounts of electricity
over long distance for offshore wind farms and oil production
rigs. It projects include a 105.5-km-long subsea power link in
the Barents Sea north of Norway.
The business which designs, manufactures, installs and
services cables employs around 900 and has a high-tech factory
and research and development centre in Karlskrona, Sweden.
The recently expanded factory and a cable-laying vessel
under construction are part of the deal.
ABB is exiting the cable business amid what is likely to be
the end to Europe's offshore wind-power boom years amid
shrinking investments and uncertainty over future subsidies.
ABB unloaded its cable factory in Huntersville, South
Carolina, in July 2015, shedding a new facility where only five
years earlier had invested about $90 million.
ABB said it had agreed with NKT to work together on future
projects in areas like sub-sea interconnections and direct
current transmission links.
"The combination of our niche cable system business with the
strength of NKT Cables demonstrates our commitment to active
portfolio management," Spiesshofer said.
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
(Additional reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and John Miller
in Zurich and Johannes Hellstrom in Stockholm)