UPDATE 1-ABB wins orders worth $300 mln for China power projects

ZURICH Oct 15 ABB won orders worth more than $300 million to supply equipment for two new transmission links in China that will deliver remote coal-fired electricity and wind power to cities, the Swiss company said on Thursday.

The equipment, including high-voltage converters that turn alternating current to direct current that can be shipped more efficiently over long distances, is to be installed on two 800 kilovolt links, each with capacity to transmit enough electricity to meet the needs of 26 million consumers.

New high-voltage lines like this are part of the Chinese government's aim of substituting transmission of electricity for the transportation of coal by building new power plants in the country's remote west and shuttering existing power plants near eastern cities now blamed for urban air pollution.

ABB said its gear will ensure that power generated by new coal-fired power plants and renewable installations can be transmitted over longer distances and with fewer losses to the country's high-demand, high-population eastern regions.

In one of the projects, ABB will supply equipment for the new 1,100-km line to ship primarily coal-fired power from Shanxi to Nanjing.

In the other, ABB is supplying the 2,300-km ultra-high voltage transmission line between Jiuquan in the wind-rich Gansu province to Hunan, transporting a mix of wind and coal power.

