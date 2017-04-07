ABB wins 270 mln euro order for Britain-France power link

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
ZURICH, April 7 Power group ABB has won an order worth around 270 million euros ($287.5 million) from British grid operator National Grid and Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), the French network owner and operator, to connect electricity networks of France and the UK, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).