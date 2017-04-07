版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 13:13 BJT

ABB wins 270 mln euro order for Britain-France power link

ZURICH, April 7 Power group ABB has won an order worth around 270 million euros ($287.5 million) from British grid operator National Grid and Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), the French network owner and operator, to connect electricity networks of France and the UK, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
