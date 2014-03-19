ABB nets $110 million order for Saudi Arabia power infrastructure

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
ZURICH, March 19 Swiss engineering group ABB said on Wednesday it has won an order worth $110 million from the Saudi Electricity Company to improve the power infrastructure in the country's western region.
The order is for the supply and construction of substations that will link the Taif East Governorate, a part of the Mecca region, to the national transmission grid.
"These substations will strengthen the grid and enhance transmission capacity, bringing much-needed electricity to the region to meet growing domestic and industrial demand," said Claudio Facchin, head of ABB's Power Systems division.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
