ABB wins $800 mln order for Scottish subsea power link

ZURICH, Sept 9 ABB has won an $800 million order with Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission for a subsea power link in Scotland, scheduled to begin operating in 2018, the Swiss engineering group said.

The company will design, engineer, supply and commission two 320 kilovolt converter stations, one rated at 1,200 megawatts (MW) at Blackhillock in Moray and an 800 MW station at Spittal in Caithness, it said.

The group's share price was up by 1.5 percent at 0825 GMT after its announcement earlier in the day that it would buy back $4 billion of its shares. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by David Goodman)
