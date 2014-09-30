ABB wins $216 mln contract for gas treatment plant in Tunisia

Fitch: Credit Suisse Capital Increase Positive, Challenges Remain

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) reported a sharp improvement in 1Q17 results compared with an historically weak 1Q16 and a subdued 4Q16, largely by capitalising on improving market conditions for credit, especially in the U.S., says Fitch Ratings. Nonetheless, the group's results remain under pressure from its Strategic Resolution Unit (SRU), which was set up to reduce non-core assets. Although losses fro