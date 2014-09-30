版本:
ABB wins $216 mln contract for gas treatment plant in Tunisia

ZURICH, Sept 30 Swiss engineering group ABB said on Tuesday it had been awarded a $216 million contract to build a gas treatment plant for the South Tunisian Gas Project.

The order was made by OMV Tunisie Production GmbH, a subsidiary of Austrian energy group OMV, and was booked in the third quarter. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
