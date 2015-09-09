ABB cuts revenue forecast on China weakness, says no major divestments planned

ZURICH, Sept 9 ABB Ltd cut its revenue growth target to 3 to 6 percent until 2020, from 4 to 7 percent, because of the low oil price, a slowdown in emerging markets like China and sluggish global gross domestic product growth.

ABB, which makes everything from factory robots to power transformers, is trimming its structure to four divisions, from five, and said the cost of a savings program will be $1.2 billion.

A new Power Grid division, combining transformers and some automation businesses, will have $12 billion in revenue, Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer said.

Spiesshofer added that ABB plans no major divestments but is reviewing its portfolio, including the new division.

He said it was "early to speculate" on employee impacts of its savings program.

"China is a really difficult market at the moment," Spiesshofer said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Anand Basu)