版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 22日 星期三 15:08 BJT

ABB sees fourth-quarter net profit of $525 mln

ZURICH Jan 22 ABB said it expected fourth-quarter net profit of $525 million, after a profit warning for its power division earlier on Wednesday.

The Swiss technology group's financial chief Eric Elzvik made the comments on a call to investors after it said its power division would miss quarterly profit targets because of $260 million in charges due to project delays following storms in the North Sea and restructuring costs.

ABB, which publishes full earnings on Feb. 13, reported third-quarter profit of $835 million in October. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐