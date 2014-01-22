ABB sees fourth-quarter net profit of $525 mln

ZURICH Jan 22 ABB said it expected
fourth-quarter net profit of $525 million, after a profit
warning for its power division earlier on Wednesday.
The Swiss technology group's financial chief Eric Elzvik
made the comments on a call to investors after it said its power
division would miss quarterly profit targets because of $260
million in charges due to project delays following storms in the
North Sea and restructuring costs.
ABB, which publishes full earnings on Feb. 13, reported
third-quarter profit of $835 million in October.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter)