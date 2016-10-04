Cevian says ABB keeping Power Grids is "unfortunate decision"

ZURICH Oct 4 Cevian Capital, ABB's
second-biggest shareholder, on Tuesday criticised the Swiss
engineering group's decision to keep its Power Grids division.
"ABB is a collection of top-quality businesses whose
performance has been hindered for many years by the company's
conglomerate structure. The potential is 35 Swiss francs per
share in today's terms," Cevian said in a statement. "The board
has decided to keep the conglomerate structure. We think this is
an unfortunate decision. The board and management team will be
held accountable for realising 35 francs."
Activist investor Cevian Capital, which holds a 6.2 percent
stake in ABB, had wanted Power Grids to be spun off into a
separate company.
(Reporting by John Revill; Writing by Joshua Franklin)