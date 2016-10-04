UPDATE 3-ABB rejects shareholder calls to spin off Power Grids

* Cevian says decision to keep Power Grids "unfortunate"
* ABB raises margin target for Power Grids
* ABB sees profit potential in software, consulting
(Adds comments from shareholder Nordea, updates shares)
By John Revill
ZURICH, Oct 4 ABB will keep its Power
Grids business in a rejection of demands from an activist
investor to spin it off and the Swiss engineering group has also
unveiled plans for a $3 billion share buy back from next year.
The Zurich-based company's long-awaited decision
disappointed Cevian Capital, ABB's second biggest shareholder,
which had wanted Power Grids to become a separate entity.
Investor AB, ABB's largest
shareholder, backed the decision to hold on to it.
ABB said on Tuesday it had made this choice to take
advantage of trends like smart grids and linking renewable
energy production to consumers and that this was a better option
than selling, floating, or spinning off the business.
Cevian Capital, which has a 6.2 percent stake in ABB, was
disappointed.
"ABB is a collection of top-quality businesses whose
performance has been hindered for many years by the company's
conglomerate structure," Christer Gardell, Cevian's Managing
Partner & co-founder, said.
Cevian said separating ABB and Power Grids, which makes
parts for offshore wind turbines, could create two companies
with combined share price of 35 Swiss francs ($35.80).
"The board has decided to keep the conglomerate structure.
We think this is an unfortunate decision. The board and
management team will be held accountable for realising 35
francs," Gardell said.
ABB's shares, which despite a recovery in 2016, have lagged
rivals like General Electric, Siemens and
Legrand over the past five years.
ABB's shares were up about 0.8 percent at 22.14 Swiss francs
at 13.02 GMT.
ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said he had had a
"friendly and open" conversation with Cevian early on Tuesday,
without giving further details.
"Cevian and ABB have a lot in common," he told reporters.
"We will drive a lot of value creation for our shareholders."
Chief Financial Officer Erik Elzvik said it would be
possible for ABB to increase its share price to 35 Swiss francs,
but did not give a time frame.
Power Grids is the least profitable of ABB's divisions due
partly to its involvement in low margin projects. Competition
has also forced down prices of products like transformers, also
hitting margins.
Profitability has improved this year as a result of linking
with partners to share the risk on projects and a greater focus
on product supply rather than engineering, procurement and
construction management services.
Nordea, another shareholder in ABB, said the
decision to retain Power Grids meant the company's management
had to deliver and improve its performance.
"Now that they have decided to keep it, it increases
pressure on them to show the benefits and grow faster and be
more profitable than their competitors," John Hernander,
portfolio manager at Nordea Asset Management, said.
ABB said it was raising its margin outlook for Power Grids
to a range of 10 to 14 percent from 2018, from a previous target
of 8 to 12 percent. This would be achieved by focusing on
higher-margin consultancy services and software.
Spiesshofer said he saw potential because the power grids
market was growing at around 3 percent per year, but some parts
were growing much faster.
Investor AB CEO Johan Forssell said: "We see no reason to
jeopardise the strong momentum, for example, when it comes to
cost savings and the turnaround of the systems part of Power
Grids, the company enjoys by breaking it up."
"Secondly, we believe that ABB is more worth kept together
than divided into pieces. We simply believe that the separation
costs outweigh the positive aspects of a breakup, and we believe
that ABB is a good owner of the business."
ABB, which announced its plans at an investor day on
Tuesday, said the share buy back programme would run from
2017-2019.
($1 = 0.9776 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill and Zurich Newsroom, additional
reporting by Simon Johnson and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger and Jane Merriman)