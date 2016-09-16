ABB board to discuss future of Power Grids business next week

ZURICH, Sept 16 ABB's board will
discuss the future of its Power Grids division next week as
investors ramp up pressure on the Swedish-Swiss technology group
to spin off the $11.6 billion business.
The board will meet at an undisclosed location in
Switzerland on Tuesday, said two sources close to the matter.
The main theme will be preparation for ABB's Capital Markets
Day on Oct. 4, where the company is due to give an update on the
future of the Power Grids division that was put under review
last year.
"The management favours keeping the structure in broad
terms, so this means that a sale of the power grids business
appears unlikely," one of the sources said.
It is unclear when ABB will make a decision on what it will
do with the business.
Activist investor Cevian has already called for ABB to spin
off the Power Grids business, which makes components for
offshore wind farms and high-voltage cables and has previously
been a drag on the overall performance of ABB.
Another big shareholder, Artisan Partners, has echoed that
call, while Nordea -- also one of ABB's 10 largest investors --
said the company must come up with convincing reasons to keep
the business.
Analysts have said that ABB appears to favour keeping the
business and have pointed out its recent improvement in
profitability, saying that spinning it off would be unlikely to
create value.
"As we have said all along, we will give a complete update
about our strategic review on Oct. 4 " ABB spokesman Saswato Das
said.
