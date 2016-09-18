ABB to keep its Power Grids business -Sonntagszeitung

VIENNA, Sept 18 ** Swiss engineering group ABB
has decided to keep its Power Grids division, which was
put under review last year, weekly SonntagsZeitung said on
Sunday citing a source at the company's headquarters.
** An ABB spokeswoman said all options were still being
reviewed, "nothing has changed".
** The company is due to give an update on the future of the
unit at its Capital Markets Day on Oct. 4.
** The board will meet at an undisclosed location in
Switzerland on Tuesday to discuss the future of the unit, two
sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
** "The management favours keeping the structure in broad
terms, so this means that a sale of the power grids business
appears unlikely," one of the sources said.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Susan Fenton)