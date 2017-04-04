ABB buys Austrian automation company Bernecker + Rainer

ZURICH, April 4 ABB has bought Austrian
group Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik, the Swiss
engineering company said on Tuesday, beefing up its presence in
the automation products used in the plastic, food and automotive
industries.
Zurich-based ABB said it was aiming to increase B+R's annual
sales from more than $600 million at present to more than $1
billion, and said the business would add to ABB's operating
earnings per share from the first year.
The deal, which was for an undisclosed sum, is being funded
from ABB's own cash and is expected to be completed at mid-year.
(Reporting by John Revill and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael
Shields)