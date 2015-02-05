ABB says Q4 net income rise tempered by dollar appreciation

ZURICH Feb 5 Swiss engineer ABB reported on Thursday a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, blaming an appreciation of the U.S. dollar and warning that the negative currency effect was likely to continue this year.

Net profit rose 30 percent to $680 million in the three months through December, helped by gains from the sale of businesses, but missed an average analyst estimate for $720 million in a Reuters poll.

ABB also said it would raise its 2014 dividend payment to shareholders to 0.72 Swiss francs from 0.70 francs a year earlier. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)