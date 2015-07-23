ABB says second-quarter profit down 8 pct on oil and gas, strong USD

ZURICH, July 23 ABB said on Thursday
net profit fell 8 percent in the second quarter due to sluggish
demand for the Swiss company's oil and gas products and the
strong U.S. dollar.
The Zurich-based power and automation firm told Reuters last
month that a significant slowdown in China, a sharp drop in
spending by customers in the oil and gas industry, and U.S.
growth rates which are unlikely to match strong year-ago levels
would weigh on its results this quarter.
ABB said net profit stood for the three months stood at $588
million from $636 million year-ago, which beat analyst
expectations for net profit of $548 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
