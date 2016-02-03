ABB Q4 net income falls 70 pct on restructuring charges

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
ZURICH Feb 3 Power equipment maker ABB said fourth-quarter net profit fell more than two-thirds as the company booked restructuring charges meant to cut costs amid slumping demand for transformers and motors.
ABB's fourth quarter net profit fell 70 percent to $204 million, just above the analyst forecasts for $192 million. Fourth quarter sales fell to $9.4 percent, against the average analyst forecast for $9.2 billion.
Sales of ABB's equipment for power installations have been hammered by falling demand in China where the government is scaling back infrastructure projects amid a glut of industrial capacity. It booked $496 million in restructuring charges in the quarter. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)